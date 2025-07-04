A unique campaign for Nike Europe, brought to life in collaboration with Liganova, Amsterdam. We’re celebrating a special creation: a scarf crafted from recycled plastic bottles, embodying the spirit of reusability and the art of gifting.



Our journey with Nike and Liganova began with a vision – to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. This isn’t just a scarf; it’s a story of transformation. From old plastic bottles to a beautifully crafted scarf, and then to an elegant gift wrap, it’s a journey of sustainability meeting creativity.



Our challenge was to visually narrate this transformation. We developed a storyboard that turned this vision into a tangible plan. The result? A dynamic CGI presentation that starts explosively, symbolizing the rebirth of recycled materials, and gradually transitions into a soft, elegant conclusion, echoing the warmth of a thoughtful gift.



We’re proud to have translated this concept into a tactile and visually stunning experience. It’s a campaign that speaks not just to the product, but to the values it represents: sustainability, creativity, and the joy of giving.



Martin Sweers

