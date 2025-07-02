Say hi to Albania — and Magic’s latest royal for Visa Premier.



That’s right, Magic already been busy in their newest territory. The production service company is officially open in Albania, so don’t be surprised if your next project with Magic ends up in the mountains, by the sea, or exactly where it needs to be.



Following recent expansion into Kosovo, Magic wasted no time making its mark in Albania — already wrapping production on a new commercial for Visa Premier, demonstrating seamless integration into the territory.

New landscape, same Magic.







