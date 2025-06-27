senckađ
Magnet
27/06/2025
Following some consumer research showing lack of loyalty to the brand, Magnet Trade had a goal of increasing retention amongst their trade customer base. They created Magnet More, a rewards scheme that offers a variety of different incentives to their customers in return for maximising spend.

The Magnet More scheme was to be the central home for all trade activities, providing loyalty, offers and customer service in the form of a membership programme.

A campaign was designed to launch the scheme, across digital, instore POS, and direct marketing. We created:

  • Copy and Creative for the Magnet More microsite and landing page
  • Email assets for prelaunch, progress, rewards, reminders and countdown comms
  • Paid and organic social assets
  • Printed banners, posters and flyers
  • Season campaign comms

APS worked with Magnet to develop and clarify the Trade service proposition and supported the creative launch of Magnet More - a rewards scheme that was really made for the trade.

This project gave us the opportunity to show the client much more of what the agency can do creatively. The visuals moved away from the typical campaign and catalogue work we do for Magnet Trade and allowed us to push the boundaries of their brand guidelines and deliver a ecosystem copy and creative for all touch points and possible audiences.



