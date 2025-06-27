senckađ
work

DESNZ - warm and fuzzy

DESNZ
27/06/2025
Feel all warm and fuzzy inside, with our latest work for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero promoting the benefits of heat pumps along with the government grant towards the cost of installing one. The amazing knitted sets and puppet characters combined with the facial animation added on at Stone Dogs make this joyful spot sing. Working closely with M&C Saatchi and BlinkInk was a pleasure especially getting the chance to work with the amazingly talented duo of Adeena Grubb & Andy Biddle.

