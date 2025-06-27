senckađ
Cinnamon Toast Crunch - Must Cinnadust - Alleyway

Cinnamon Toast Crunch
27/06/2025
Stone Dogs provided the grade and online for Must Cinnadust, a twistedly fun new campaign for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, developed by The Martin Agency and brought to life by Passion Pictures.

Blending the addictive pull of true crime with the absurdity of sentient cereal squares, the series reimagines the brand’s classic characters in a gritty stop-motion world. Dramatic lighting, shadowy visuals, and brooding monologues set the tone for a darkly comic film noir tale of obsession.

Directed by Tom O’Meara, the campaign leans into the brand’s bizarre but long-standing lore: the cereal squares have always eaten each other. Now, that twisted truth plays out in striking stop-motion detail, told through a collection of episodes - unfolding across 30s, 15s, and bite-sized six-second clips for social - each packed with crunchy drama and a killer sense of style.

