Wired Italy
27/06/2025
The Challenge

Wired Italia tasked the team with addressing growing political disengagement in Italy—particularly among younger generations—ahead of the European elections. Traditional political communication was failing to connect, especially with citizens who no longer consumed news through conventional channels.

The opportunity lay in finding a new, culturally relevant touchpoint. Research revealed a compelling insight: nearly all Italians read online reviews before making decisions, making it a trusted yet underutilized space for engagement. The challenge was to bridge the gap between everyday digital behavior and civic awareness—by transforming a familiar habit into a trigger for political participation.

The Solution

The response was EUReviews—a disruptive campaign forWired Italiathat creatively “hacked” online review platforms such as Amazon, Google, and TripAdvisor. By embedding political messages about key EU issues—such as agriculture, transportation, and the environment—into everyday product and service reviews, the campaign transformed familiar, non-political digital spaces into unexpected vehicles for civic engagement.

Rather than asking people to seek out political information, EUreviews brought political relevance directly into moments of authentic attention. Whether users were shopping or planning a trip, they encountered messages that prompted reflection on the role of the EU and the power of their vote—seamlessly integrating democratic awareness into daily life.

v2.25.1