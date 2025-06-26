senckađ
work

Diageo - Michael Heffernan Curates a Quiet Study of Luxury Through Detail-Driven Imagery

Diageo
26/06/2025
2
Known for his lifestyle and narrative-led campaigns, photographer Michael Heffernan shares a curated collection of detail-focused images from commissioned shoots across the luxury sector.

The work includes sunlit drinks for Diageo, dining and hospitality details for Silversea, kitchen minimalism with Blanco, and tactile product shots for Philips, Land Rover and Barlow Tyrie. It’s a shift in perspective—away from wide, people-led scenes to close-up compositions that focus on surface, craftsmanship, and mood.

“Sometimes the story is in the light on metal, the grain in wood, or the way a cocktail glows in the sun,” says Michael. “These details are where the luxury often lives.”

Shot entirely on location, this collection reflects a more deliberate, observational style—and shows how detail can carry just as much emotion as a face or gesture.


Brands: Diageo, Silversea, Blanco, Philips, Land Rover, Barlow Tyrie


See more of michaels work here  https://www.michaelheffernan.com/ 


