Find The Right Words

Coinciding with the summer holidays, the campaign aims to educate parents on navigating difficult conversations about online threats.
The film, directed by Nott Brothers, portrays a strained mother-daughter relationship due to disturbing online content, emphasising the importance of early discussions on online safety.
Available on-demand on Virgin TV and shared through various channels, the campaign includes resources from Action for Children and Good Things Foundation to ensure broad, nationwide reach.
This initiative aligns with Virgin Media O2’s Better Connections Plan, aiming to enhance digital skills for six million people by 2025.
