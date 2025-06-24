​Find The Right Words​





BRIEF

This multi-channel initiative, shared via Virgin TV and customer marketing, needed a memorable film that highlighted the challenges parents face in explaining online dangers to kids.

Supported by charities like Action for Children and Good Things Foundation, the campaign would provide guides to boost parents’ confidence in discussing internet safety.

Coinciding with the summer holidays, the campaign aims to educate parents on navigating difficult conversations about online threats.

The film, directed by Nott Brothers, portrays a strained mother-daughter relationship due to disturbing online content, emphasising the importance of early discussions on online safety.

Available on-demand on Virgin TV and shared through various channels, the campaign includes resources from Action for Children and Good Things Foundation to ensure broad, nationwide reach.

This initiative aligns with Virgin Media O2’s Better Connections Plan, aiming to enhance digital skills for six million people by 2025.

SERVICES

Full End-to-End Production

AGENCY | BRANDS

Missive Agency | Virgin Media O2 | Internet Matters