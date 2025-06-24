senckađ
Snickers - Simon Neal teams up with Scenester Films in New Snickers Campaign Tackling Hunger on the Pitch

Snickers
24/06/2025
Simon Neal has joined forces with Scenester Films to bring us this latest campaign for Snickers, offering a humorous take on an all-too-familiar sight in football: players collapsing on the pitch. Rather than blaming theatrics or foul play, the film suggests a more unexpected culprit—hunger.

The spot centres around Aitana Bonmatí, The Barcelona and Spain midfielder—fresh off back-to-back wins of the Ballon d’Or Féminin and The Best FIFA Women’s Player awards, and her support team as they respond to players who suddenly hit the turf. Their solution? Handing out Snickers bars. The concept leans into the brand’s well-established message: “You’re not you when you’re hungry.”

Framed as a mock news report and public service announcement, the campaign blends deadpan humour with stylised visuals to present hunger as the root cause behind players’ sudden tumbles. The narrator poses a simple question to the audience: “Do you know a hungry player? Get them the help they need.”

Neal brings a controlled, documentary-style approach to the film, maintaining a light satirical tone without losing the clarity of the message. It’s a clever evolution of Snickers’ long-running platform, offering a modern and football-specific twist for today’s audience.

Simon had this to say about the project:

“I’m a longtime fan of the ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ films so it was an honour and a privilege to make one.  Aitana Bonmatí was great—if there was a Ballon d’Or for deadpan comedy performance she’d win that too!”

v2.25.1