Huge congrats to the team at Droga5 on “The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch” being shortlisted for a 2025 Cannes Lions in Best Use of Humor!



We’re proud for our artists Gene Curley, Jason Farber and Russ Bigsby to have been a part of a hugely talented team of collaborators to aid Droga5 and Bosch in bringing this massive, hilarious campaign to life.