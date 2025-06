Late at night, a restless mind spirals into a loop of overthinking, hunger, and doubt. To escape the noise in his head, a man ventures out with a friend to grab snacks, but the craving isn’t really for food.



SNACK is a 2-minute metaphorical short film exploring the anxious urge to "feed" intrusive thoughts, and the blurry line between resisting and indulging.



Shot entirely on the Fujifilm X100VI in Tokyo, this neo-noir fever dream questions: are we feeding the noise… or is it feeding us.