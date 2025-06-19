Challenge

When Clipper Teas first launched, they were seen as an innovative, breakthrough brand. But in recent years Clipper lost ground in market share, awareness, and ultimately, fame. Our challenge was clear: how could we reposition Clipper to stand out more distinctly—and reclaim the fame it deserves?

What we found

Speaking to consumers across five key markets and reviewing quantitative research revealed something unique about Clipper’s target audience. They chose Clipper for its sustainable credentials, driven by a deep respect for nature and the planet. Yet despite these values, they were spending less time than ever outdoors, with more of them living in urban areas and juggling increasingly hectic work-life balances.

What we did

Every cup of Clipper Tea is packed with nature — from its natural ingredients to a production process designed to protect it. Building on this, we repositioned Clipper from just another tea brand to one that actively helps people "Reconnect to Nature'.