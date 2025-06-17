



Τhe internet is bored



PPC’s new campaign from DDB Athens and Topcut Modiano claims that the internet needs a new day to show its true potential.

PPC, the largest energy provider in Greece, is entering the internet market by offering a new fiber network. This new product, DEI FIBER, is being introduced through a campaign that takes us on a journey across different eras and countries, centered around a core message: The internet needs a new day to reveal its true capabilities.

This fresh approach suggests that it’s not just people who are tired of waiting for stable, high-speed internet — free of lag, glitches, or endless buffering — but also all the characters who live within the internet itself.

Directed by Dennis Iliadis, creatively led by DDB Athens, and brought to life by Topcut Modiano, the ad features heroes and characters from series, films, and video games — everything that streams, lives, and gets shared online — being, quite literally, bored. Vikings aren’t fighting but tossing pebbles into a helmet. Digital footballers aren’t passing the ball — they’re all sitting around drinking English tea. Delivery workers are trapped inside a classic fairytale carousel.

That is, until a light — resembling a sunrise — breaks through, giving everyone the chance to show what they’re truly capable of.