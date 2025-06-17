



Older audiences now drive a significant share of UK consumer spending—especially in sectors like travel, wellness, and financial services. Yet commercial photography still often overlooks this demographic or resorts to outdated portrayals.

As a lifestyle photographer, I’ve worked with brands including Silversea, Audley Group, and One Life Wealth Management to produce imagery that feels natural, composed, and relevant—focusing on real people, real places, and a strong sense of presence.

These are clients who understand the value of connecting with an audience that’s affluent, experience-led, and visually sophisticated. The work is grounded in location-based shoots, subtle storytelling, and an eye for detail that reflects quality of life.

Here are ten recent examples from commissions where lifestyle photography meets commercial clarity.

