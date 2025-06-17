senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

No Brand - Lifestyle Photographer Capturing a High-Value, Experience-Led Market

No Brand
17/06/2025
2
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


Older audiences now drive a significant share of UK consumer spending—especially in sectors like travel, wellness, and financial services. Yet commercial photography still often overlooks this demographic or resorts to outdated portrayals.

As a lifestyle photographer, I’ve worked with brands including Silversea, Audley Group, and One Life Wealth Management to produce imagery that feels natural, composed, and relevant—focusing on real people, real places, and a strong sense of presence.

These are clients who understand the value of connecting with an audience that’s affluent, experience-led, and visually sophisticated. The work is grounded in location-based shoots, subtle storytelling, and an eye for detail that reflects quality of life.

Here are ten recent examples from commissions where lifestyle photography meets commercial clarity.

Explore more at www.michaelheffernan.com

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1