



Perth Festival, WA’s premier arts festival, continues to bring the best international and local talent to the farthest corner of the world. With new Artistic Director Anna Reece, the artistic vision of ‘truth tellers, mischief makers, sand dunes and salty air’ provides an exciting foundation for the 2025 to 2028 Festivals. A fresh approach was required to elevate the brand, engage loyal Festival goers, and excite new audiences to feast on arts and culture that hits Perth every February.



Despite the popularity and turnout for many Perth Festival events, the brand was not occupying the space in audience’s minds that it deserved. There was a gap between loyal Festival followers and the people who were attending the Festival for individual events - Björk, Sampha, a talked-about Lotterywest Films, for example - rather than showing up for the Festival experience as a whole, and partaking in all the other wonderful events they curate. Hypnosis was tasked with bringing the brand front and centre to make wider audiences aware of what Perth Festival offers - art, dance, music, theatre, film, unbelievable experiences, and so much more.



Hypnosis recognised the reciprocity that exists in experiencing something at Perth Festival. Since art requires a witness, Perth Festival isn’t just for you, it wants you. With this strategy in hand, Hypnosis set to work on finding the most eye-catching, convincing way to direct new attendees to Perth Festival. And when you’re going somewhere for the first time, it’s helpful if there are arrows to follow.



From this observation sprung bold and dynamic graphic elements that host headlines written to provoke thought and inspire intrigue, much like the Festival itself. The new brand look and feel features a warm yet attention grabbing colour palette, offering the audience an invitation and directing them to what awaits them at the Festival.



The rebrand and campaign brings Perth Festival Artistic Director’s vision - a Festival of truth tellers, mischief makers, sand dunes and salty air - to life via a brand video, OOH, press, online and social.



Guy Patrick, Co-Founder and ECD said “Don’t look to me for inspiration or insight head to Perth Festival, buy a ticket to a show and prepare to have your mind blown.”



Amber Martin, Co-Founder and Managing Director said “A dream project for a dream arts institution. The whole agency was proud as punch to partner with the phenomenal team at Perth Festival. So bring on the truth tellers & mischief makers and get around the 2025 Perth Festival.”



Carolyn Mooney, Head of Brand, Marketing and Experience at Perth Festival said, “Birthing a new brand strategy and identity for Perth Festival has been an exciting journey. Having Hypnosis onboard as part of that, working so closely with our inhouse team and other external collaborators, like Initiative and Studio Bravo, has been an absolute pleasure. Get amongst it at Perth Festival this February – there’s something for everyone.”