In a market where big players dominate the race to the lowest price, Liquor Barons has repositioned itself as the ultimate destination for booze exploration, with an evolution of ‘The Baron’ and accompanying new campaign from Perth’s Hypnosis.

A West Australian owned cooperative, each Liquor Barons store is independently run by locals who truly know their customers and are always ready to help them discover new drinks.

Liquor Barons offers a unique, evolving range that transforms every visit into an adventure. Not just about variety — it’s about the thrill of uncovering something special. Unlike the big chains, which serve up the same old choices, Liquor Barons brings the excitement of the unknown, with the assurance that each selection has been thoughtfully curated. In essence, their thirst for discovery will help guide yours.

The new campaign with tagline ‘A Thirst for Discovery’ is an invitation to explore. The well-known Baron has evolved from a passive figurehead into a worldly guide; ditching the steampunk look, his updated aesthetic reflects his new zest for life and experimentation, taking inspiration from the globetrotting Seinfeld character J. Peterman. With a move towards highlighting variety and exploration, rather than price, the new creative injects boldness and consistency into the brand.

The campaign will run across OOH, online videos, print and social media, taking West Australians on a journey around the world - one sip at a time. “West Australians recognised The Baron but knew little about him. It was exciting to develop his character, transforming him into a richly layered and intriguing personality." said Guy Patrick, ECD Hypnosis.

Lisa Hegarty, Marketing Manager at Liquor Barons said “This is a bold step for Liquor Barons but one that also brings a level of cohesiveness to our look and feel. It’s been a thrill to not only see The Baron brought to life, but to have our change in strategy expressed in such a fun, irreverent way.”

Watch videos here: Italy:

https://youtu.be/WqgIy-2EbTk

Hard Rated :

https://youtu.be/WMNS6z06zMo