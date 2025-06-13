Client: MassMutual
Brand:Value Proposition
Campaign Title: Spring Campaign ‘25
First Air Date: June 11, 2025
CLIENT
Client: MassMutual
CMO, Head of Marketing & Brand:Jennifer Halloran
Head of Brand Strategy, Marketing & Customer Engagement:Kristin Lane
ECD/Head of Creative:Spencer Deadrick
Creative Director:William Uronis
Brand Marketing Consultant:Hayley Richards
AGENCY
Agency:72andSunny
Executive Creative Director:Julianna Cobb
Creative Director:Paul Roberts
Creative Director:Bo MacDonald
Sr. Art Director:Sam Christian
Sr. Writer:Cory McCollum
Executive Producer:Scott Sitman
Senior Producer:Nicole Schofield
Group Brand Director:Ashley Smith
Brand Director:Laura Baker
Senior Manager, Partnerships & Legal -Deanna Gattie
FILM PRODUCTION
Film Production Company: World War Seven
Director: Sheena Brady
Director of Photography:Ben Kutchins
Managing Director:Josh Ferrazzano
Partner / Executive Producer: Sloane Skala
Executive Producer / Head of Production:Kat Garelli
Line Producer:Shae Horton
SPFX/Puppet Fabrication:Gaslight FX Studio
Production Designer:Noelle Hindi
Circle Productions | Service Co.
Partner / Executive Producer:Karen Tameanko
Executive Producer: Laurence Payne
Talent Producer:Tania James
EDITORIAL
Editorial Company: Papercut
Editor:Biff Butler, JK Carrington
Assistant Editors:Audrey Weiner, Cole Wagner
Editorial Production Coordinator:Siggy Chojnacki
Editorial Executive Producer:Brandee Probasco
Editorial Senior Producer:Chandler Raub
COLOR
Color Company:Trafik
Colorist: Daniel de Vue
Color Producer:Geoff Linville
VFX & FINISHING
VFX & Finishing:Parliament
VFX Founding Partner:Enca Kaul
VFX Director of Production:Kat Maidment
VFX Supervisors:Keith Sullivan
VFX Creative Leads:Keith Sullivan & James Mulholland
VFX Producers:Anna Borysewicz & Kate Matos
VFX Artists:Dan Bowhers, Adam Deutsch, Caio Sorrentino, Brian Di Noto, Ryan Harper, Jacob Fradkin, Ohad Bracha, Cesar Zambelli, Ourania Lourta, Edgar De La Torre
MUSIC
New Math
Soup Music
SOUND DESIGN + MIX
Sound Design & Mix:Lime Studios
Audio Engineer: Ben Tomastik
Audio Assistant: Kris Huayta
Audio Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan
Audio Producer: Cassie Underwood