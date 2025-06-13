senckađ
Mass Mutual - Gallery Opening

Mass Mutual
13/06/2025
Credits
Client:MassMutual

Brand:Value Proposition

Campaign Title: Spring Campaign ‘25 

First Air Date: June 11, 2025


CLIENT

Client:MassMutual

CMO, Head of Marketing & Brand:Jennifer Halloran 

Head of Brand Strategy, Marketing & Customer Engagement:Kristin Lane

ECD/Head of Creative:Spencer Deadrick

Creative Director:William Uronis

Brand Marketing Consultant:Hayley Richards


AGENCY

Agency:72andSunny 

Executive Creative Director:Julianna Cobb

Creative Director:Paul Roberts

Creative Director:Bo MacDonald

Sr. Art Director:Sam Christian

Sr. Writer:Cory McCollum

Executive Producer:Scott Sitman

Senior Producer:Nicole Schofield

Group Brand Director:Ashley Smith

Brand Director:Laura Baker

Senior Manager, Partnerships & Legal -Deanna Gattie


FILM PRODUCTION 

Film Production Company: World War Seven

Director: Sheena Brady

Director of Photography:Ben Kutchins

Managing Director:Josh Ferrazzano

Partner / Executive Producer: Sloane Skala

Executive Producer / Head of Production:Kat Garelli

Line Producer:Shae Horton

SPFX/Puppet Fabrication:Gaslight FX Studio

Production Designer:Noelle Hindi


Circle Productions | Service Co.

Partner / Executive Producer:Karen Tameanko

Executive Producer: Laurence Payne 

Talent Producer:Tania James


EDITORIAL

Editorial Company: Papercut

Editor:Biff Butler, JK Carrington

Assistant Editors:Audrey Weiner, Cole Wagner

Editorial Production Coordinator:Siggy Chojnacki

Editorial Executive Producer:Brandee Probasco

Editorial Senior Producer:Chandler Raub


COLOR

Color Company:Trafik

Colorist: Daniel de Vue

Color Producer:Geoff Linville

VFX & FINISHING 

VFX & Finishing:Parliament

VFX Founding Partner:Enca Kaul

VFX Director of Production:Kat Maidment

VFX Supervisors:Keith Sullivan

VFX Creative Leads:Keith Sullivan & James Mulholland

VFX Producers:Anna Borysewicz & Kate Matos

VFX Artists:Dan Bowhers, Adam Deutsch, Caio Sorrentino, Brian Di Noto, Ryan Harper, Jacob Fradkin, Ohad Bracha, Cesar Zambelli, Ourania Lourta, Edgar De La Torre


MUSIC

New Math

Soup Music


SOUND DESIGN + MIX

Sound Design & Mix:Lime Studios

Audio Engineer: Ben Tomastik

Audio Assistant: Kris Huayta

Audio Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan 

Audio Producer: Cassie Underwood 

