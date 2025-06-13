senckađ
work

Ilia - Community

Ilia
13/06/2025
@iliabeauty
chief marketing officer: Liz Cebron
vp creative and marketing: Marcy Roberts
vp creative: Cher Russo @lezwecan
digital art director: Kelly Morris @sirrom_yllek
creative content director: Angie Baney @angiebaney
senior director of editorial & copy: Jody Hume @j_o_d_y
executive director of global education: Sam Michalska @sammy.paints
director of production: Kelly Fayer @k_r_f

@bennettandclive
production: Sara Mouzayanni @sara.mouz
production: Neda Mouzayanni @wayswayes


dp: Allison Anderson @allisonandyou
1st ac: Benjamin Steen @the.steen
2nd ac: Jack Deichert @jackdeichert_
gaffer: Marlon O'Brien @krazikutz
bbe: Raul Morales
electric: Adolfo Varela
key grip: Travis Buffington @p0jai
bbg: Brian Perry
grip: Devon Zemp
dit: Zack Marchinsky
sound: Romulus Osorio

editorial: papercut @_____papercut_____
editor: Zoey Peck @zoeypeck
ae: Jessica Lund @jessicamlund
ep: Brandee Probasco @brandee_p
producer: Chandler Raub

color: @ethos_studio
colorist: Kaitlyn Battistelli @kaitlynbattistelli
producer: natasha sattler

mix: Christian Stropko @cstropko

finishing: Finishing Line
finishing artist: Austin Hickman-Fain

talent: Sophie Flores @sophielynn
agent: Destiny Brown @_destinyjoi
talent: Gabi Ebron @gabiebron
talent: Betty Ming Lie @mingluanli
agent: Kelli Caton @kellicaton
talent: Alana January @alana.january
talent: Amaya January @amayaanjale
agent: Andy Rempel @andyjrempel
talent: Elaina Bellis @elainadbellis
agent: Destiny Brown @destinyleilanibrown

styling: Britt Layton @laytonbaptista
assistant: Chris Chidi @sirhc.chidi
tailor: Gulsen Kan @gulsenkan_fashion

hair: Tiago Goya @tiago_goya
agent: Robin Pacheco
assistant: Drew Martin @drewmartinhair

makeup: Karo Kangas @karo_kangas
agent: Carole Treuhaft @caroletreuhaft
assistant: Janelle Walker @janellecwalker

manicure: Shigeko @nailsbyshige
agent: Christina Aviles Aude @christinaviles

catering: Amara Kitchen @amarakitchen
studio: Hubble Studio @hubblestudio

