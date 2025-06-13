There’s a defining moment in every man’s life:

becoming a father.

You have no idea what it’s like.

What to expect, or how to be the best version of yourself for your little one.

You wish someone could guide you. Show you how to become the perfect dad.

But no one can teach you that.

It’s something you figure out along the way.

This Father’s Day, IKEA honors every dad by dedicating one of its most iconic brand assets:

the instruction manual.

Only this time, with a twist.

Happy Father’s Day, to every dad out there.



