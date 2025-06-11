



A campaign that asks Australians and Brits to urge their government to join 14 other nations in putting a moratorium on Deep Sea Mining. In less than 50 days the fate of our ocean will be decided and our countries have the opportunity to join others like New Zealand, France and Germany in opposing Deep Sea Strip Mining. But it will take all ocean lovers to use their voice and put pressure on their governments to do the right thing.





‘Love it up there? Save it down here’ brings the issue at the bottom of the ocean to the surface - connecting the dark and strange landscape kilometres down-below with the places humans love and enjoy. While deep sea strip mining happens in the darkest corners of the ocean it has knock on effects that will impact its overall health. If you love the ocean you have to protect all of it.





The campaign is done in partnership with the highly respected Blue Marine Foundation and

executed on social media. In Australia it drives people to write a letter to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and in the UK to sign a petition that will be sent to 10 Downing. A ‘people pressure’ strategy that signals to our governments our opposition to Deep Sea Mining. Beyond governments brands such as BMW, Microsoft, Google, Volvo and VW have pledged not to buy deep-sea metals until the environmental impacts are better understood.

“We’re bridging the void between where we splash about and thoroughly enjoy ourselves and the rather abstract depths of the ocean. They are miles apart but directly linked.” Said Guy Patrick, Executive Creative Director, Hypnosis.