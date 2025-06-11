senckađ
Aqua Technics - Memories Like No other

Aqua Technics
11/06/2025
The humble backyard pool is a fountain of fond memories for Australians.

 When Aqua Technics, Australia’s most trusted pool provider, approached Hypnosis for a creative campaign, they were looking for something different from the functional, proof point heavy messaging that dominates the category. In business since 1976, Aqua Technics helped build the childhoods of generations of Australians. Hypnosis took this insight and got to work looking for some golden material from which to build an emotive narrative.

A deep dive into photo albums (and even some old tapes) sparked the idea to highlight memories “built like no other” - the company’s tagline - in an Aqua Technics pool. Photos were scanned, old footage was converted and reminders of times well spent were resurfaced in a 30 second spot and 15 second cut down for free to air TV.

The spots mark a bold new step in Aqua Technics’ messaging and a proud moment for Hypnosis staff and collaborators, whose childhood snaps may or may not feature in the spots.

The campaign launched on air to align with the Olympics.

“We took the emotional highroad because pools are the makers of sun drenched, granny wrinkled, wholesome childhood memories. Which parent doesn’t want that for their kids?” - Guy Patrick, Co-Founder & Creative Director - Hypnosis.

