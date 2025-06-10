senckađ
work

Silversea - Luxury Expedition Photography for Silversea in Antarctica

Silversea
10/06/2025
Shot aboard Silversea’s Silver Endeavour, this project explored the intersection of ultra-luxury travel and raw polar wilderness. Over the course of a week, I documented the experience of sailing through Antarctica — from vast ice flows and wildlife encounters to the refined elegance of life onboard. The resulting images reflect the unique duality of Silversea’s offering: immersive expedition travel with five-star comfort.

See the full project on my website:https://www.michaelheffernan.com/silversea-antartica

v2.25.1