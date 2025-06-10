Introducing Strawberries & Cream and Cream Soda, two bold new Pepsi flavours that are serving maximum taste with zero sugar and all the indulgent vibes. But this isn’t just a new drink drop. Pepsi’s gone all out on fun, with a campaign that’s as playful as it is flavourful.

To celebrate the launch, Pepsi turned Future Stores into a full-blown Treats Arcade. We’re talking retro games, a tasting bar, and a sensory overload of sweet (in the best way possible). And just when you thought that was it, AI also got in on the fun. As part of the launch, Matt Watson and the Sips & Bites team created a Sweet Test, a world-first AI experiment that rates how ‘sweet’ something is.

As for the rest of the OOH takeover? Pepsi went big. Taxi wraps, fly-posters, and even a special build.

The campaign delivered strong results driving a total of 4,374 store footfall. Earning a 90% positive satisfaction rate and visitor loyalty was high, with 83% indicating they would return.

The campaign then went viral with online engagement further amplifying the campaign's success. Receiving 100% positive sentiment across digital platforms.

Big shout out to Future Stores, PepsiCo, OMD UK, Ann Squared Events and NewGen

