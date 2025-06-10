Over the May Bank Holiday weekend, Grand Visual helped ignite a bold and imaginative campaign that brought real-time creativity to the streets of London and beyond. In partnership with Kleenex and world-renowned artist Mr Doodle (Sam Cox), the activation transformed the iconic Outernet London into a vibrant, living canvas, merging digital engagement with physical spectacle in a truly unique experience.

At the heart of the activation stood a striking glass cube at Tottenham Court Road, where Mr Doodle worked live, armed with a marker pen and his signature style of whimsical chaos. But this wasn’t just a performance to be watched, it was shaped in real time by the public. Thousands of TikTok users submitted doodle requests via livestream comments, turning Mr Doodle’s illustrations into a co-created masterpiece. Every squiggle and character was inspired by the audience, forging an unprecedented moment of live digital collaboration.

The campaign was livestreamed via TikTok, where viewers didn’t just tune in, they actively participated. Many went on to purchase limited-edition Kleenex boxes featuring Mr Doodle’s designs through the TikTok Shop, seamlessly merging inspiration with commerce.

This innovative activation formed part of Kleenex’s broader ‘Grab a Little More Joy’ campaign, aimed at delivering everyday positivity through playful design and unexpected creative experiences. What began as a product launch became a city-wide celebration of joy, spilling onto phones, streets, and social feeds in equal measure.

And the energy didn’t stop in London.

To extend the campaign’s reach, Grand Visual helped take the concept nationwide. In Manchester, a giant hand-painted mural by Mr Doodle brought his Kleenex-inspired artwork to life on a grand scale, later enhanced with CGI for digital platforms. Meanwhile, in Birmingham, a 3D digital billboard transformed the skyline into a surreal, eye-catching display of dynamic doodles, amplifying the campaign’s joyful message across formats and cities.

This bold activation exemplifies the power of playful, purposeful out-of-home storytelling. By blending live art, social media, and immersive installations, Kleenex, alongside creative partners PHD, FCB London, Talon, FABRIC SOCIAL, and Ginger and Pickles Productions, delivered more than a campaign, they created a cultural moment.