This work reimagines an element of the road, a shared and everyday outdoor space, as an ad for improving public safety. Instead of adding noise to the urban landscape, Citroën used its billboard budget to replace illegal and dangerous speed bumps with safe, regulation-compliant ones. These upgraded bumps are not only branded but also functional, making daily life better for both drivers and pedestrians. The initiative was opened to all 34,000 villages in France, offering lasting help where budgets often fall short. By turning a common piece of infrastructure into a smart and helpful message, Citroën made outdoor media a true public service.