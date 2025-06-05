senckađ
BBC Storyworks - Brewing Ideas For Coffee Entrepreneurs – Common Good

BBC Storyworks
05/06/2025
6
“Brewing Ideas For Coffee Entrepreneurs – Common Good” is a new short-form documentary that tells the story of Carmen, a trailblazing coffee producer whose partnership with ethical exporter Caravela is transforming her hillside farm in Bruselas, Colombia, into a model for sustainable, smallholder success.

Caravela is a coffee exporter that works with smallholder farmers to ensure coffee production can be a pathway to prosperity and not just a means of survival. By prioritising fair trade, cutting out intermediaries and investing in farmer education, Caravela is helping smallholders like Carmen grow not just better coffee, but better futures.

The new film is part of BBC StoryWorks’ wider series “Common Good”, which explores purpose-led businesses and social impact stories from around the world.


v2.25.1