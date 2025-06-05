"Trust Your Impulse" is fragrance icon Impulse's first major advertising campaign in over 10 years, delivered in partnership with independent media and creative agency Cream and production company Untold Fable.

Fronted by Lioness and national treasure Ella Toone, the campaign reintroduces the Impulse butterfly, an iconic brand asset from the 90s and 00s, now brought vividly to life as a character to inject new distinctiveness and fluency into the brand’s storytelling.

The AV-led campaign will run across TV, VOD, and social channels throughout the summer, with hero media moments planned across ITV this summer, reaching highly engaged Gen Z and Millennial female audiences.

