​Bali, a Hanes brand, partnered with us to relaunch with a modern voice and reach confident women 40–50 with its new collection, Bali Breathe—light-as-air bras and underwear that don’t force a choice between beauty and comfort. Our insight: the first thing you put on shouldn’t be the first thing you want to take off. The launch film, set to “At Last,” captured that emotional truth—and reintroduced Bali as a brand that gets her. The campaign exceeded expectations across DTC, retail, and social, redefining Bali’s identity and resonating deeply with its core and emerging audiences.​

