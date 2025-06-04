On paper, the Proud Prune Lover campaign was all about winning over Flexitarians—a growing population of Americans that prioritize a plant-based diet with occasional meat and fish. But the real mission was much bigger: to change how people think and feel about prunes, taking them from forgettable, apologetic old-people food to outspoken, colorful, and—dare we say it—cool.

Perception doesn’t change overnight. Hand in hand with our client, we used Instagram as a test kitchen to challenge our own boundaries, to show the world that we understood humor, color, and fun, and to slowly graduate prunes into the cultural conversation.

With Proud Prune Lover came our opportunity to flip the switch and bring the fruit of a slow evolution out into the spotlight. While we’d always been able to speak knowledgeably about why prunes deserve the same respect as avocados or kale, now we could amp things up because we looked and sounded the part, too. We could approach foodie Flexitarians confidently because now, we WERE confident.

We cracked the brief with noisy, no-holds-barred positivity. We served our joyful, colorful, loud-and-proud perspective to the Flexitarian consumer in a targeted way, meeting them with the benefits of prunes and ideas on exactly how to enjoy them. We showed people it was okay to shout their love of prunes from the rooftops, not feel weird about throwing prunes into a BBQ sauce recipe, and remember there’s a reason they’ve been loved for generations.

Prunes were officially named a 2025 trending food, and we’re proud to think we had a lot to do with it.

This campaign was a part of a bigger, exciting era for Sunsweet Social. The energetic, fun-loving spirit was immediately infused into how we create content, which das done quite well for us—resulting in a 1,500% increase in followers YoY and total social engagement volume up by 130%.







