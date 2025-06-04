With the launch of M by Maidenform, Barker reintroduced the iconic brand to a new generation—through its biggest product drop ever. M is a seamless, colorful collection of intimates, and our launch campaign, Extra with a Side of Extra, was just that: a bold, unapologetic celebration of self-expression. Designed to be as craveable as the collection itself, the video featured punchy colors, expressive graphics, and a custom track by Princess Nokia. Every detail was built to give our younger audience permission to own who they are—loudly, proudly, and just for themselves.

Our hero film was set inside the WoMansion—a decadent, dreamlike space where five uniquely styled women embodied the full spectrum of the M consumer. Each room was crafted around a product feature—from seamless silhouettes to bold color pops—visually bringing the collection’s benefits to life. Created by an all-female team across agency, client, and production, the spot fused high-style set design, expressive motion graphics, and punchy editing to create a visual identity that felt fresh, fashion-forward, and culturally relevant.

The video became the creative backbone for all campaign extensions—from digital and social to OOH (including Times Square), and influencer/ Fashion Week activations.​