​Lydia Chan sits down with Cliff Chiet, Chief Integrated Marketing Director at iHeartMedia, America's largest audio company, to explore audio marketing, discover why podcasts are twice as trustworthy as any other medium, and dive into the neuroscience behind audio's emotional impact.

The discussion covers targeting strategies using psychographic data to reach audiences in their preferred content regardless of topic relevance. Cliff walks through compelling case studies, including Marriott's pandemic strategy that combined geographic targeting with lifestyle interests for maximum effectiveness.

As podcasting has officially hit the mainstream, discover why this intimate medium achieves engagement rates that other platforms can only dream of, and learn how smart brands are leveraging these insights to connect with audiences in ways that actually drive results.

For marketers and business leaders, this episode provides actionable insights into leveraging audio for brand building, understanding attribution challenges, and connecting with audiences through real dialogue in an increasingly crowded media environment.​

