Our work was a major branding project for Nikka Whisky in Japan. We created print and OOH advertising, a brand book, promotional items, videos, and the concept for a new flagship bar and shop in one of Tokyo’s trendiest districts. We developed a new brand story based on the founder of Nikka Whisky’s belief that ‘whisky is not just a drink, but a spirit that inspires people to celebrate the joy of life’. We stripped away all labels — from the product, and from the people who consume it — and depicted a life unbound by conventional perceptions about age, gender, and social status. Through dramatic use of silhouettes, we created a new visual storytelling language that does not rely on the name of the product or people’s faces to deliver its message. By illuminating the essence of whisky itself, we redefined whisky culture for the consumers of today.



