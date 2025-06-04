senckađ
Casual - Episode 8 - Inside the Content Pressure Cooker: How to Thrive Under Tight Deadlines

04/06/2025
In this special episode of the Audience Connection Podcast, host Lydia Chan shares a live panel discussion on creating quality content with condensed timelines with Cristina Pandol, Executive Creative Director, Golden State Warriors, and Mandy Sprinkel, a seasoned creative producer. Together they reveal strategies for meeting demanding deadlines without sacrificing creativity or burning out teams.

Cristina compares content strategy to personal finance, with brands needing both "checking account" quick-turn content and "savings account" long-form storytelling. Mandy shares practical advice on how teams can pushback on unrealistic demands and educate stakeholders on realistic expectations. they also explore the surprising ways AI is transforming production workflows despite legal ownership challenges.

Whether you're struggling with short turnarounds or looking to balance speed and quality, this conversation delivers practical advice from industry veterans who understand the pressure.

Connect with Lydia at lydia@casualfilms.com to learn how Casual Films can help tell better stories that truly connect with your audiences.

