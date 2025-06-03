senckađ
Puck - Recipes For Change

Puck
03/06/2025
As Lebanon faced one of the worst economic and humanitarian crises in modern history, traditional aid models and retail logistics collapsed, leaving displaced women with no income and limited support. Puck, a trusted Middle Eastern dairy brand, saw an opportunity in what remained: the women’s family recipes, passed down for generations.  “Recipe for Change” transformed these cultural heirlooms into intellectual property by licensing the recipes to Lebanese and fusion restaurants around the world. Each dish sold generated income, with 50% of profits going directly to the women behind them. The strategy reframed these women not as victims, but as business partners, restoring dignity and agency. Launched during Ramadan, a time rooted in generosity, the campaign created a scalable B2B2C model that connected communities across borders. It not only supported displaced women but also drove new revenue for restaurants and redefined how brands can build equity, empathy, and economic impact during crisis. 

