Stream2Sea - Reef Relief

Stream2Sea
03/06/2025
Over 80% of sunscreens contain chemicals like Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, and Octocrylene—known to bleach and kill coral reefs. So, we turned the problem into a solution. We created Coral Care, the world’s first sunscreen proven to nourish coral and boost growth by up to 29%, thanks to a unique blend of marine nutrients. Wherever Coral Care went, so did Reef Protection Factor (RPF)—a science-backed certification helping consumers identify sunscreens that are genuinely reef-safe. In collaboration with the University of Derby, we opened RPF testing to other brands, offering a transparent, three-tiered certification to help regulate the industry. We also made Coral Care’s formula available for white labeling. Through partnerships with conservation NGOs, leisure brands, and over 40 global activations, we reached tourists and consumers worldwide—achieving a PR and social reach of 6.1 billion, coverage in 821 publications, and retail presence in over 200 locations.

v2.25.1