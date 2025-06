A Magical New Spot for Sonic

The studio had the absolute pleasure of crafting the VFX for this whimsical, playful piece. Dreamy visuals, pastel rainbows, and shimmering bursts of glitter and light—topped off with just the right amount of unicorn sparkle.

A huge thank you to the incredible team at Mother for bringing us on board for such a joyful, creative journey. It was a true collaboration, full of fun, imagination, and fantastical flair.

