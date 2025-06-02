What have professional gravel cycling and the new BYD SEALION 7 got in common?

Performance. Tasked by Uncovered's long standing partners TikTok and BYD UK with highlighting the performance, technology and everyday utility of the SEALION 7, we joined forces with cycling legend Liam Yates and headed to the trail to put him in the saddle - and the drivers seat.

The result? Car ads that don’t look like traditional car ads, stopping users in feed with authentic narratives and delivering a high performance awareness campaign for BYD’s flagship model.







