Demonstrating a commitment to boosting household resilience to extreme weather,

Suncorp and Leo Australia have launched Haven. This first-of-its-kind digital tool gives

Australian homes a voice to talk about extreme weather risks and provide resilience

tips to better protect their properties.





Providing a pathway to greater resilience in the face of worsening extreme weather.





Australia is on the frontline of climate impacts. Scientists expect bushfires, cyclones,

floods and storms to become more frequent and severe as a result of climate change.

Suncorp has long advocated for greater investment in resilience and mitigation

initiatives to reduce the impacts of extreme weather at both a community and

household level - Haven is the insurer’s groundbreaking next step in this mission.





Haven uses property, location, weather, and natural peril risk data, allowing any

homeowner in Australia to enter their address, see their weather risks, and receive a

tailored video and downloadable resilience report for their home. It is the first time in

Australia that expert data sources have come together to tackle resilience, helping

homeowners with knowledge and tools in the face of worsening extreme weather.





Haven uses ethical AI technology to give every home a voice in a tailored video that

represents its age, providing homeowners with information about their risk to

cyclones, bushfires, floods and storms, and tips on how to protect their homes from

future events.





The experience is captured in a detailed interactive report, providing tailored, practical

resilience tips relevant to each specific weather threat.





Haven’s launch coincides with the release of new Suncorp data, revealing the extent of

extreme weather risk across Australia.





Suncorp’s data shows more than 2.7 million Australian addresses are at high risk of at

least one extreme weather peril, such as bushfires, floods, cyclones and storms.





“To help encourage home resilience across the country, Suncorp included extreme

weather risk data for storms, cyclones, floods and bushfires in the Haven experience,

therefore making resilience tips more tailored to each property,” Suncorp Executive

General Manager Brand and Customer Experience Mim Haysom said.“We are committed to continue finding new and innovative ways to leverage our 100

years of extreme weather experience, alongside the latest technology, to help our

customers and all Australians reduce risk.”





Andy Fergusson, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Australia, added, “The Suncorp resilience

journey, which includes our One House initiative, now extends to every house in

Australia. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the shared vision, immense

dedication, and collaboration of countless people at Leo, Suncorp, and all our

production partners.”





A technology system two years in the making.





Haven comprises live APIs and AI technologies. Leveraging Google APIs, users visualise

their homes in 3D Tiles and Street View and locate nearby resilience services such as

hardware stores. CoreLogic supplies detailed property insights, helping to identify the

property's age and house type, while Geoscape's data facilitates seamless integration

between various data sources. WillyWeather provides users with real-time weather

conditions, along with other insights about anticipated future weather conditions.

The campaign launches across OOH, TV, cinema, social and influencer, and digital

channels such as YouTube and Spotify.





Suncorp launched its resilience brand platform in 2021 with One House, a house

designed to withstand and survive catastrophic weather conditions. This was followed

by Resilience Road in 2022, where the lessons of One House were applied to five

homes in one of Australia’s most disaster-prone towns, and If Your Home Could Talk in

2023. Haven represents a continuation of Suncorp’s existing globally recognised

resilience initiatives.