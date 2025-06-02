​In March, we headed out to Madrid to help launch the new BYD ATTO 2 onTikTok- working closely withRubén Pérez Mosquera and Gonzalo Arcas Sánchez from BYD Spain.



Highlighting the bold style and tech-forward features (including BYD’s in-car Karaoke) we partnered with DJ Hoonine. Using the advanced tech of the ATTO 2 we created a series of performances in urban streets and mountain roads that were literally powered by the car 🚙, showcasing the ATTO 2 in an authentic, platform native approach that speaks directly to potential BYD drivers.



This one’s in Spanish - part of our multi-market approach, keeping creative local while staying true to culture, platform and product.​

