Netflix - Cannes Lions 2024

Netflix
30/05/2025
Challenge:

To assist Netflix in creating a vibrant rooftop takeover of the JW Marriott, during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, for the second year in a row. 


Solution: 

We designed and delivered a Netflix brand world where guests experienced vignettes inspired by some of their biggest titles. The space featured themed zones including:      

An ‘Emily in Paris’ boulangerie featuring branded bread loaves, coffees and pastries transporting attendees into the world of the hit series. By night, this space became a champagne & oyster bar. 

An interactive ‘Squid Game’ dalgona cookie-based challenge, within which guests attempted to beat the clocks as they navigated their way around a series of wired shapes without getting shocked, competing against one other for top scores.   

‘The Gentlemen’ replica set immersed attendees into the world of the hit series whilst encouraging content creation. By night, the space was home to a secret UV experience where guests used torches to uncover hidden messages revealing a code to the safe to win swag.    

A ‘Bridgerton’ zone which was divided into a mini croquet area, a regal style photobooth opportunity and a separate photo moment featuring a fountain and giant swing surrounded by a floral display.  

‘The Sports Club’ bar celebrated the rising presence of sports on Netflix with an amalgamation of sporting favourites incorporated via decorative imagery and even bespoke flooring, combining various pitches into one design.  

The ‘Senna’ zone featured an interactive game based on F1 qualifying lap tournaments to test reaction times of attendees.  

The ‘Stranger Things’ zone featured prop replicas from the hit series complimented with the iconic Kate Bush track, to create a branded photo moment. Adjacent to this, a ‘Scoops Ahoy’ ice cream bar served up sweet treats to attendees.    

The immersion continued into ‘Late-nights’, where VIP guests were treated to a showstopping appearance from globally renowned DJ, Kaytranada, and enjoyed themed drinks and pizzas from a pop-up ‘Surfer Boy Pizza’ shack. 

