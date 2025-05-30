Challenge:

To be an end-to-end partner, designing and delivering a series of IRL events that could be livestreamed across TikTok to celebrate the top 650 LIVE creators and in turn, drive worldwide excitement and engagement.





Solution:

With a strategy rooted in creator insights, the event was meticulously crafted to foster connection, and real-time engagement.

Managing every aspect of the project from conceptualisation through to logistics and production, we orchestrated 4 live events across 6 days at 3 iconic London venues: The EU Awards hosted at One Marylebone, Global Awards at the Roundhouse and the Global Conference and an exclusive finale dinner at Old Billingsgate.

Our team arranged travel logistics for over 650 creators from 45+ countries - including flights, visa, accommodation and on-the-ground transport. To streamline the process, we built a bespoke digital platform, translated into 19 languages, that facilitated guest onboarding and essential information capture, all integrated seamlessly onto custom RFID wristbands. These wristbands also granted access to events, transportation and curated swag.

The pinnacle celebration was the Global Awards ceremony, streamed on TikTok LIVE’s account, drawing in millions of viewers worldwide. We crafted an awards show designed to optimise online engagement - introducing a first-of-its-kind interactive battle broadcast live – while simultaneously delivering an equally impressive in-venue experience.

Powered by RFID technology, immersive activations were designed specifically with LIVE creators in mind. GRWM stations enabled creators to perfect their on-camera look, whilst a TikTok LIVE ‘Gift’ themed plushie fairground and boxing themed LIVE battle zones mirrored the platform’s online features. ASMR lounges and quiet booths also offered a relaxed setting for those seeking a more intimate streaming space.

Our striking stage centrepiece adorned with unique LIVE-themed icons, affirmed as the largest hanging structure ever hoisted into the Roundhouse, came to life with special effects during every award acceptance, adding a dynamic element to the show.

With 66 million followers on TikTok, Jason Derulo was the perfect host, whilst performances from top TikTok creators and a show-stopping closing set by Zara Larsson, drove further engagement.

Our in-house content team produced 12 social videos for TikTok to post across their channels, from talent promos to event sizzles and red-carpet interviews totalling over 102 million views and 99k likes.