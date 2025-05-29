Framestore partnered with Anomaly to reimagine the famous Keebler Elves and introduce a new cookie in a vibrant, cinematic world. The project began with an emphasis on character design, focusing on Ernie the head elf and newer additions, Ella and Buckets. Alongside characters, the team also reimagined the Hollow Tree’s exterior and kitchen interior, creating detailed environments that support an emotional and engaging story.

The spot was a global effort directed by Framestore's Andy Rowan-Robinson and Brian Drucker, with the company's New York, London and Los Angeles studios collaborating through a highly efficient production pipeline to tackle the project’s complexity—from expressive 3D characters to photoreal cookie animation—with passion and precision across all departments.