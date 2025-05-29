We wrote this campaign as a love letter to a purer time in Man Utd’s history and filled it with characters who’ve all played their role; none more so than the fans, who, for the first time, get to wear the iconic third jersey as their idols merely watch on.

Set between the Manchester streets and the club’s spiritual home, The Cliff training ground, and against the rhythm of grassroots football and a massive 90s dance anthem from Underworld, actor and lifelong Manchester United fan Barry Keoghan delivered the words that remind us all what it is to be a United fan.