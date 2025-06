The Spot is based on the Netflix feature film “The Electric State”.

This is about a moment where the protagonist “Michelle” And Cosmo her robot, Finds the mall where all the robots are hiding like their Lair.

So they get in and start investigating what’s inside a COSTEÑA SHOP. Suddenly they find a strange switch that they turns on, and accidentally activate a

Giant machine that elaborates a great sauce. So now they can eat and have a great time together.