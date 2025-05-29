Turning Mini Moments Into Major Summer Moves​



Overview

Starbucks ushers in the season of Self-Indulgent Summer with a lineup of drinks to go along with whatever you are (or aren’t) getting into. Shaking up the routine and embracing the shift to being on summertime – where with Starbucks, we can forge and deepen connections, explore endless possibilities, and make even the smallest summer moments feel elevated and special

Challenges

While everyone knows Starbucks for ushering in the start of fall and the holidays, historically it has not been the brand customers reach for in summertime. With the brand seeing a decrease in store sales and transactions, our brief was clear: offer a unique way to celebrate summer by delivering more reasons to visit and intercept customers on-the-go.

Solution

Because our customers view summer as a time to shake things up, we crafted a seasonal platform focused on popular social actions: customers shaking the ice in their Starbucks drink, making that distinctive happy dance after their first Starbucks sip, and emitting verbal and emphatic sounds of appreciation. We called it “We’re on Summertime” — a declarative call to action for all of America to join in and embrace the vibe shift of summertime.

Execution

Upbeat music paired with the new Summer-Berry Refresher taking center stage, the campaign reminded us all that Starbucks isn’t just a coffee stop; it’s a summer must. Our content capture approach leveraged a new-to-Starbucks vignette style, showcasing multiple “mini moments” where Starbucks plays a key role in customers’ lives. The campaign encompassed :30 and :15 commercials, social assets, vertical videos on set and with creator partners, and audio assets in both English and Spanish. Of the commercials developed, the star of the show was "Dance" with its perfect mix of fun and showcasing Starbucks.



Results

Starbucks crushed success metrics, making 85% of viewers want to swing by their local Starbucks. Among 18–34-year-olds, it earned an impressive 86% favorability score, proving younger audiences love a good jam paired with their drink. With the promotion of a new pairing menu and launch of the summer menu, Starbucks experienced a 3% increase in average ticket across North America.

