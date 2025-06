​In 2023, the child poverty rate in the U.S. increased to 13.7 percent. While the Christmas holidays are stressful for many, families in need face additional hardships. In this spot entitled “Noise,” we see these struggles as depicted from the often-untold perspective of a young person living below the poverty line. This compelling story shows how The Salvation Army serves as a source of help and hope to individuals and families living in poverty.​