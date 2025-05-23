A bright, performance-led TVC for Olay’s Collagen Peptide 24 range, fronted by broadcaster Angela Scanlon. Directed with a light, confident touch, the spot focuses on clarity of message and clarity of skin — using natural performances and crisp studio lighting to let the product’s promise speak simply.





Shot with an editorial sensibility and minimal artifice, this campaign reflects Olay’s ongoing shift toward skincare credibility and real-world relevance. It aired across UK broadcast and social channels as part of the brand’s hero product push.

