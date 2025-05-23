senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Flying Fish - Surprisingly Good

Flying Fish
23/05/2025
37
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Director’s Craft Note –

The central challenge of this spot was tonal: to take a gently absurd premise and ground it in performances, restrained visual realism, and rhythm that felt recognisably South African – without tipping into caricature or chaos.

From the outset, I treated the film not as a scripted ad, but as a real-world event unfolding in real time. The cast was selected for their improvisational instinct, and much of what made it into the final cut came from giving them space to discover the comedy in character, rather than in punchlines.

We leaned heavily on location as storytelling – shooting in lived-in spaces that added layers of detail and humour – and every crew member was encouraged to contribute creatively.

The goal was to create a piece that felt authored but loose, crafted but unforced – something that could hold its own in a comedy block but still feel intimate, specific, and unmistakably local.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1