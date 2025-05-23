senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Woolworths - Bricks Farm

Woolworths
23/05/2025
24
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

We wanted to create a world of wonder and imagination that would capture the hearts of children and adults alike. Our team of animators and designers created a magical world made entirely of Woolworths Bricks, bringing the world of Woolworths to life.

The TV commercial features a family as they build a Woolworths farm together, using Woolworths Bricks. We wanted to showcase the creativity and joy that comes from building something with your own hands, while also highlighting the quality and durability of Woolworths Bricks.

The animation takes viewers on a journey through the Woolworths Bricks Farm world, showing the endless possibilities of what can be built with these versatile bricks. We wanted to inspire children to use their imaginations and have fun while building, while also promoting the educational benefits of playing with construction toys.

We are incredibly proud of the Woolworths Bricks Farm TV commercial and animation, and we hope that it brings joy and inspiration to viewers everywhere.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1